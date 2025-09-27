World Tourism Day 2025 | Jagriti Star Sagar Parekh Shares How Travel Enriches Life And Soul: I Couldn’t Stop…

World Tourism Day 2025: World Tourism Day 2025 is being celebrated across the globe today (September 27), highlighting the importance of travel and exploring new cultures. In an exclusive interaction, Zee TV actor Sagar Parekh, who plays Akash in Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah, shared his personal perspective on why travel is more than just a leisure activity for him.

"For me, travel is nothing less than therapy. It's the one thing that instantly pulls me out of monotony and helps me reconnect with my truest self," Sagar said. "Every destination has its own rhythm, its own soul, and when you immerse yourself in it, you come back a little richer in spirit."

Sagar recalled a recent trip to Rajasthan, describing how the desert nights under a starlit sky left a lasting impact on him. "It felt so surreal that I couldn't stop thinking about how small yet significant we all are in this vast universe. Those moments of quiet reflection are what make travel unforgettable," he added.

The actor emphasized that travel is not only about visiting new places but also about gaining new perspectives. "On World Tourism Day, I think of all the untold stories waiting at every corner of the globe and how each journey gives us a new lens to see the world. Life is short, but travel ensures we live it with a thousand beautiful memories," Sagar explained.

Sagar also shared his favourite travel-inspired movies, mentioning Before Sunrise and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "They show how sometimes, the most meaningful journeys are about the people you meet along the way," he said.

With World Tourism Day 2025 encouraging exploration, Sagar Parekh's thoughts remind fans that travel is not just sightseeing-it's a path to self-discovery, reflection, and unforgettable experiences. From connecting with diverse cultures to creating lasting memories, every journey has a story to tell, and Sagar's words inspire everyone to embrace it fully.