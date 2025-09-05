Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla: The Right Teachers Really Shape Your Worldview

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, celebrated in India on September 5, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla shared that a good teacher serves as the foundation of one's future.

She said, "I think the right teachers really shape your worldview and your first thoughts. Having a teacher who is kind, compassionate, and who loves children can truly help nurture them. I was really lucky to have found great teachers and great mentors."

Though she feels not everyone is fortunate to find the right mentor, she stressed that sometimes teachers also need to be strict. She said, "Back then, there used to be different ways of treating children strictly, maybe. And it is sometimes needed. But I believe every child requires a different kind of treatment."

Luckily, she had many who shaped her journey over the years. Talking about them, she said, "Firstly, my father has always guided me in the right direction. I also had a friend, a senior in college, who really helped me become this confident self and take on public speaking opportunities that made me a confident person in front of others. Now, all that nervousness in front of a crowd is just gone."

"Both my directors, from both my shows, and especially Rishi sir from Yeh Rishta, have really shaped my journey and mentored me, bringing out the child in me. I think it's very important to have kind people guide you and to meet the right people at the right time. I've been really fortunate to have had that," Samridhii concluded.