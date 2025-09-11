Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra On His Birthday: Wish To Keep Spreading Happiness!

Actor Karan Mehra is celebrated his birthday in Delhi with his family this year. He gained fame for his role as Naitik Singhania in the long-running television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a role he played for eight years.

He said, "I feel celebrating birthday with family is a beautiful tradition that underscores the value of love, support, and connection, reaffirming the unconditional love within the family, and strengthening family bonds leading to cherished memories that endure over time. The importance of such celebrations with family extends beyond the day itself."

The actor talks about ringing in birthday with his parents and brother.

He continued, "I'm happy that this year I could manage my schedule and became a lucky one to be home with my family in Noida. Though it was a simple celebration, spending time with my people, whom I love the most and are my world. We enjoyed some good food and time together. I was mesmerized by all the pampers and excessive love or affection I'm getting here by my parents. And of course, cutting a cake is non-negotiable and going out for dinner! I will be celebrating with my friends here too."

He concluded talking about his birthday resolution. "My resolution this year is to focus more on my health and inner peace and to keep spreading happiness to the people around me."

Karan has appeared in shows like Mehndi Wala Ghar and was recently honored by the Global Book of Excellence in England for his contributions to the television and Bollywood industries. He is also known for his acting in Khatmal E Ishq, Do phool ek maali. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.