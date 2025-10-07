Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers October Week 1: Abhira-Armaan Share An Awkward Moment During Ragging

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla as the main protagonists, is all set to take a lighthearted yet emotional turn in the upcoming episodes after the recent short leap. For those unaware, Geetanjali is dead and Armaan-Abhira are friends now.

Viewers will witness an interesting twist involving Abhira, Armaan, and their friends as they get caught up in a playful ragging session that soon turns into a mix of laughter, emotions, and unexpected chemistry.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (OCTOBER WEEK 1) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

In the scene, Abhira and Armaan are unknowingly tricked into participating in a ragging game by their friends. What begins as a funny and slightly awkward interaction soon brings out softer emotions between them. While the atmosphere remains humorous, a hint of warmth and connection starts to build, giving fans a glimpse of the bond that still lingers between the two.

However, before the situation can get too cozy, the warden walks in, leaving everyone shocked and embarrassed. The moment quickly turns chaotic, adding a dose of comedy to the emotional tension.

ABHIRA CONCERNED ABOUT ARMAAN - HERE'S WHY

Later that night, a sleepy Abhira joins Armaan and their friends for a late-night snack of kheer. The simple scene turns into a tender moment as Abhira secretly worries that Armaan might be fasting for her, despite their decision to stay "strangers." The unspoken concern on her face highlights her hidden feelings, adding depth to their evolving relationship.

With this upcoming episode, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promises to blend humor, emotion, and romance beautifully. Fans can look forward to seeing how this sweet interaction reshapes Abhira and Armaan's equation in the days ahead.

Are you liking the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us what you think in the comments below.