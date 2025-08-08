Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhi Shukla On ‘Star Parivaar Behen Ka Drama Bhai Ka Swag’ Says: "The Tire..."

Celebrating the vibrant spirit of siblinghood, Star Parivaar Behen Ka Drama Bhai Ka Swag brings together the beloved faces of Star Plus in a festive and fun-filled Rakshabandhan special. Packed with drama, dance, and delightful chaos, the event goes beyond screen roles to showcase the real bonds, laughter, and camaraderie between the actors. From tying rakhis to competing in hilarious games, the show captures the essence of family in the most entertaining way.

Recalling her most cherished moments from the shoot, actor Samridhi Shukla, who plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shares, "My most memorable moment was, of course, tying Rakhhi to Abhijit, but other than that was playing all the games. I think they were a lot of fun, and especially the one where we were wearing these circular tires, and we had to bump into each other and make the other opponent team fall, basically. It was a lot of fun."

Talking about working with actors, she adds, "It's a wonderful experience. We all have a lot of fun. All of us are busy, but when we meet at events and since we are familiar with each other, there's a sense of comfort and ease and a lot of fun that comes. I think it's a lot of fun now being with everyone else."

Sharing her funniest memory she continued, "What turned out to be unexpectedly funny was the one where the tires and I really wanted to last long in the game, but I fell quite too early and I could not get up. I think that was the most amount of fun I had with myself because I was trying to get up by myself, but I couldn't. Once I was up, they made just to get out of the tires, Prem made me fall again. That was also a really funny moment."

From joyous reunions to goofy game rounds, the special episode brings out a side of the Star Parivaar that fans rarely get to see unfiltered, warm, and full of real connections. The energy on set, the playful competition, and the shared laughter turn this Rakshabandhan into a celebration not just of sibling bonds, but of friendship and family that extends beyond fiction.

