Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Rohit Purohit On Ganesh Chaturthi: It Means Positivity, Happiness And Peace

Actor Rohit Purohit, who is known for his versatile performances on television, shared his heartfelt thoughts on the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi and why the festival holds a special place in his life.

"Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very close to my heart. For me, it is a festival that brings positivity, happiness, and peace into our lives," Rohit expressed. This year, however, the actor revealed that his plans depend on an important phase in his personal life-his wife Sheena Bajaj is in the later stages of her pregnancy. "I truly want to bring Ganpati home this year, but it all depends on Sheena's health around those days. If everything goes well, we will definitely plan to welcome Bappa," he shared warmly.

Talking about the essence of the festival, Rohit said that having Ganpati at home transforms the entire atmosphere. "There's a unique energy when Bappa comes home. It brings the family together and fills the house with joy," he added. Like every festival, food is also an integral part of his celebrations. "I absolutely love modaks, especially coconut modaks. Whenever we visited friends and family during Ganesh Chaturthi, food was always a big attraction-the sweets, the delicacies, everything was so festive. Festivals really change the vibe of Mumbai, and Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those times when the entire city comes alive," he reminisced.

Rohit also spoke about how traditions are being passed down to the younger generation. "Today's youth is smarter and more aware. They don't just follow rituals blindly; they try to understand the meaning behind them. That is what will keep our traditions alive for generations," he said. According to him, a modern touch to celebrations should focus on balance-maintaining the sanctity of rituals while adopting eco-friendly practices.

As he awaits parenthood, Rohit's wish from Bappa this year is simple yet heartfelt: "I just pray that our baby is healthy, happy, and always blessed."