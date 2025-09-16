Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Rohit Purohit, Wife Sheena Bajaj Welcome First Child After 6.5 Years

Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 15. The couple, married since 2019, shared their joy on Instagram, receiving heartfelt congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead star Rohit Purohit and wife Sheena Bajaj have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 15. The couple, married for seven years, shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post on Monday. They posted a black-and-white photo showing an intimate moment with hands resting on Sheena's baby bump. A simple text card in the image reads, "It's a boy" with the date "15.9.25."

Celebrations and Congratulations

The announcement was met with love and support from fans and celebrities alike. Actor Aniruddh Dave commented, "Congratulations khoob sara pyaar aur chote ko aashirwaad." Many others joined in to shower the couple with congratulatory messages. The overwhelming response highlighted the affection and admiration people have for Rohit and Sheena.

Rohit is widely recognised for his role in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, Sheena gained fame through her performance in the sitcom Best of Luck Nikki. Their journey into parenthood began with a pregnancy announcement in April 2025, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Marriage and Parenthood Journey

The couple tied the knot on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur. Their relationship has been filled with love and mutual support over the years. In November 2024, Rohit shared that Sheena chose not to watch a particular storyline from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that involved pregnancy complications.

Rohit explained how he usually discusses storylines with Sheena but she refused to hear about this one or watch it. The storyline involved Abhira experiencing a miscarriage and Rohit's character offering his child to Abhira and Armaan without their knowledge.

This storyline had an emotional impact on Rohit as he revealed during an interview with Telly Masala. Despite this challenging narrative, Rohit and Sheena's real-life journey into parenthood has brought them immense joy and happiness.

The couple's announcement of their son's birth has been celebrated by many who admire their work and personal journey together. Their fans eagerly await more updates as they embark on this new adventure as parents.