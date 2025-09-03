Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shabir-Ashi's Co-star Enters Show, To Bring TWIST In Abhira's Life- EXCLUSIVE

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Things are about to get complicated in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following Anshuman's death. If you thought that the drama in YRKKH was over, you're mistaken. The creative team has added a new twist to spice up the viewership. A new entry is all set to shake things up in Abhira's life? Will she help her or wreak havoc in her troubled life? Read on to know.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI TODAY EPISODE: WHAT WILL HAPPEN?

Yeh Rishta serial has been churning out drama-packed episodes, entertaining the audience with twists and turns. In a major development in the show, Abhira found herself in jail as she was accused of killing Anshuman. While Rahul Sharma has made an exit from the Star Plus show, his character has created new troubles for Abhira following his death.

Abhira's world has crashed down due to the lifetime prison term as she has to bid adieu to her family and spend time in jail. Abhira is heartbroken as she will not only get separated from her daughter once again, but also face a lifetime term in jail.

Imagine a 'nazuk si kali' like Abhira living in jail? Imagine the harsh conditions, where she has to live and spend her lifetime in prison. Amid the drama in the show, the makers have introduced a new character to spice up the ratings.

WHO IS JALEBI BAI IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI? MEET NEW ENTRY

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time to welcome Jalebi Bai in Yeh Rishta. The makers have opted for hatke name for the character. Ashi Singh and Shabir Ahluwalia's Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil co-star is playing the role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We are talking about Melissa Pai, who will be seen as Samridhii Shukla's co-prisoner in the serial. Guess what? Her character will have a mysterious vibe to it. She is expected to showcase her grey side by putting Abhira in trouble, and yet somehow helping her.

Abhira has to tackle her toughest opponent to date as Jalebi Bai will have a dark past attached to her. She will be the ultimate don in prison, as per IWMBuzz.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Melissa Pais' character will bring a massive twist in Abhira's life. Her world has come crashing down, and now, she will head towards the next chapter. Expected the unexpected as Jalebi Bai is here to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. The show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30pm on Star Plus.