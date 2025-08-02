Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 2: Armaan Reunites Abhira With Maira Again; Here’s How

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 2) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) lies silently on her tent bed, visibly heartbroken. Vidya and Dadi Sa notice her sadness and grow deeply concerned about her emotional state. Just then, Anshuman enters and is taken aback to see Abhira so low and dispirited.

He gently questions her about why she let Maira go despite the pain it caused her. Abhira, with tears in her eyes, explains that she only wants her child to be happy, even if Maira doesn't see her as a mother. She says she has accepted this harsh reality and no longer holds any expectations.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 2 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Trying to shift the focus, Abhira encourages everyone to get ready for the Sawan Milni function that Tanya has planned. Anshuman, still worried about her, suggests she skip the function given her emotional condition. But Abhira insists she must move on in life and can't keep herself stuck in the past.

While Abhira is getting dressed, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) calls her. Anshuman answers the phone and, unable to hold back his frustration, lashes out at Armaan for all the pain he caused. Calmly, Armaan says he just wants to meet Abhira one last time at their "special place," and she is free to come alone or with Anshuman.

Later, Kaveri gathers the courage to confess something important to Anshuman. She reveals that when Armaan came to Udaipur to tell the truth to Abhira, she was the one who stopped him. She admits that she did it with good intentions, hoping that Abhira would move on with Anshuman. Shocked and betrayed, Anshuman silently processes the revelation. Despite his inner conflict, he takes Abhira to the special place so she can finally confront Armaan.

ABHIRA MEETS ARMAAN AT THEIR SPECIAL PLACE - HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED NEXT

Meanwhile, at the Sawan Milni celebration, Tanya apologizes to Kaajal, explaining that the function had already been planned and the invitations sent before her wedding. Kaajal is understanding and says it's fine, while Sanjay comments that even Charu would have loved the celebration. Tanya also tries to apologize to Krish for their earlier fight. However, Krish is still upset and walks away without acknowledging her apology, leaving Tanya hurt.

Back at the special meeting place, Armaan arrives. Abhira, filled with hurt, tells him that she doesn't want to listen to anything he has to say. At that moment, to everyone's surprise, Maira shows up with Geetanjali. Abhira is stunned to see them. Maira walks up to her and says she wants to live with her, calling her "mother" for the first time with emotion.

A flashback reveals what happened in Mount Abu. Maira had returned, and Armaan was furious with Geetanjali for bringing her back without informing anyone. He had a heartfelt conversation with Maira, explaining that Abhira needs her daughter and that it's time for her to stay with her mother. Maira finally understood and agreed.

In the present, Maira runs into Abhira's arms and hugs her tightly. Abhira, overwhelmed with emotion, hugs her back, finally feeling the love she had longed for.