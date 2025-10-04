Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 4: Armaan Spends Night With Geetanjali Thinking She’s Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (October 4) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, viewers witnessed an emotional rollercoaster in the lives of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit), leaving fans stunned by the unexpected developments. What started with a long-awaited confession ended in heartbreak, sacrifice, and a shocking twist that has now shaken the foundation of their relationship.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI OCTOBER 4 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE?

The episode opened with Armaan finally gathering the courage to confess his feelings to Abhira. Overwhelmed with emotion, he asked her to confess her love too, telling her that even if she says it just once, he can live with that for a lifetime. His words carried the weight of years of suppressed emotions and longing. For a brief moment, the atmosphere hinted at the possibility of reconciliation. However, destiny had other plans.

Abhira, torn between her heart and her responsibilities, was reminded of Geetanjali's stern instruction to safeguard her marriage. With a heavy heart, she denied Armaan's plea, telling him that she did not love him. Her words cut deep, not only for Armaan but also for herself, as she masked her true emotions behind a façade of strength.

Abhira reminded Armaan of the pain he had caused her-how he had abandoned her for seven long years, chosen to marry another woman, and was now expecting her to confess her love. Unable to handle the whirlwind of emotions, Abhira walked away, though her soul was silently breaking inside.

BIG TWIST AHEAD IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

In an attempt to hide her tears, Abhira composed herself and joined the family, serving kheer to the guests. Maira, however, immediately noticed the pain in her eyes and asked her if she had been crying. Abhira brushed off the concern, pretending to be overjoyed by the positive restaurant reviews she had just read. Her brave smile disguised the storm within, but viewers could clearly feel her silent suffering.

Meanwhile, Armaan was left devastated after Abhira's rejection. Unable to process his emotions, he drowned his pain in alcohol, his mind consumed entirely by memories of Abhira. In a haze of intoxication, he found himself with Geetanjali. Lost in his state, he imagined Abhira in her, leading to a night that would change everything.

The next morning brought an even bigger shock. Geetanjali was seen brimming with joy, radiating a newfound happiness, while Armaan struggled with a heavy hangover and scattered memories of the previous night. Completely unaware of what had transpired, Armaan was caught off guard when Geetanjali hugged him tightly and narrated the details of their night together. Her words shattered Armaan's world, leaving him numb with disbelief.