Yogesh Tripathi And Rohitashv Gour: Actors Shared Their Bond With Daughters And How They Inspire Them!

Daughters are often called a parent's best friend, guiding them through changing times with love, laughter, and life lessons. This Daughters' Day, &TV actors open up about the special bond they share with their daughters and how these young girls inspire them in unexpected ways. This includes Harsh Vashisht (Ramesh, Gharwali Pedwali), Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), reveals how their daughters not only complete their world but also teach them to embrace life with fresh energy and joy. Harsh Vashisht aka Ramesh from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali says, "I feel very lucky to be a father. We have one daughter, and she's now 16-a big girl, my pride and joy, the apple of my eye. Ever since she was born, it has been the most beautiful and amazing phase of our lives. Being an actor, my profession gives me breaks between shows, and I have always been a hands-on father, spending quality time with her. Now that she's grown up, I get to learn so much from her, about the world, about the way young people think. We often sit and discuss life, and it's wonderful to share experiences both ways. Truly, daughters are the best.

Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "My four-year-old daughter is truly the light of my life. Her innocent smile, curious little eyes, and endless laughter bring so much joy to my world. She inspires me every day to be a better human being and a more loving father. Despite being so young, she teaches me invaluable lessons-like living in the present and finding happiness in the simplest of things. Watching her grow, learn, and explore is the greatest blessing. She means everything to me, and I promise to always be her constant support, her confidant, and her superhero. She is, and will always be, my sunshine." Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "My daughters are my biggest strength and my happiest companions. They not only fill my life with love but also keep me young at heart. These days, they are the ones teaching me the ways of Gen Z! From introducing me to new slang words that often leave me amazed, to patiently explaining what's trending on social media, they make sure I stay updated. One of our favourite bonding activities is making fun reels together. I might fumble with the edits, but they guide me like little teachers. Through them, I get to understand this new era better, and I cherish every moment of this beautiful learning journey."

