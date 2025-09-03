Yogesh Tripathi’s Inspiring Journey From Selling Pens To Becoming TV’s Beloved Daroga Happu Singh

Mumbai, the city of dreams, has seen countless strugglers arrive with hope in their eyes, but only a few manage to turn those dreams into reality. Among them is Yogesh Tripathi , beloved for his portrayal of Daroga Happu Singh in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan . His story is one of sheer determination from selling pens on the streets of Mumbai and taking up odd jobs to becoming one of television's most loved actors. His journey is a shining reminder that with perseverance and hard work, even the toughest struggles can transform into inspiring success stories.

Looking back at those early struggles with a smile, Yogesh Tripathi , aka Daroga Happu Singh, shares his remarkable story of turning dreams into reality. The actor reveals, "When I first came to Mumbai in 2004, I had nothing but big dreams and the belief that I had to make it on my own. I still remember my first job in the city paid me Rs. 95, and in the theatre, I earned Rs. 75 per show. To survive, I sold pens for Rs. 150, took up small background roles for Rs. 1,500, and kept chasing opportunities. For 3 years, I lived hand-to-mouth, but the fire to succeed kept me going. In 2007, I got my first ad film, which changed things for me, followed by a role in a popular TV show. But the real turning point came in 2015, when I started playing Happu Singh in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Slowly, the character became so popular that the channel gave me a spin-off in 2019, and that helped me to fulfil most of my dreams, from buying a house in Mumbai to my dream car. I cannot thank the channel enough for showing that trust in me and giving me that opportunity. I still remember sleeping at the CST railway station for 4 nights when I first came here. That's when I promised myself that one day I would own 4 houses in Mumbai-and I did, without ever taking a loan. For me, that's not just success; it is the fulfilment of a dream."

