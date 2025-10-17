Zee Rishton Ka Mela: Shagun Pandey Breaks Down In Tears As His Mother Gives Him Sweetest Diwali Surprise

Zee TV continues to redefine entertainment with its renewed brand promise, 'Aapka Apna Zee TV'. Staying true to this spirit and bringing heartfelt stories closer to its audiences, the channel presents Zee Rishton Ka Mela, a one-of-a-kind, high-energy celebration that brings the stars of its most-loved shows directly to their fans. This Diwali special event kicked off in Mumbai with a spectacular on-ground experience filled with energetic performances, candid moments, and heartwarming fan interactions.

As the Zee TV Kutumb came together under one vibrant roof, an unforgettable moment unfolded on the sets when Saru actor Shagun Pandey, who essays the role of Ved, received one of the biggest surprises of his life. In the middle of the shoot, Shagun was left teary eyed when his mother made an unexpected appearance. Overwhelmed with emotion, he broke down as he hugged her, calling it one of the most special moments of his journey.

For Shagun, this wasn't just a surprise; it was a reminder of how far he's come. Having moved from Punjab to Mumbai to chase his dream of becoming an actor, Shagun often recalls how his mother stood by him like a pillar of strength. When no one else believed in his dream, she was the one who had unshaken faith that he would make it. Every year, Shagun travels home to celebrate Diwali with his family, but this year, with his shoot schedule for Saru, it seemed difficult. To make the festival special for him, his mother decided to bring the celebration to him, leaving him speechless and teary-eyed.

Shagun Pandey said, "When I left Punjab to come to Mumbai, I had nothing but a dream and my mother's faith in me. She was the only one who believed I could make it, even when I didn't believe in myself. I still remember how she encouraged me when I struggled to find work. She used to say, 'Bas mehnat karta reh, tera waqt zaroor aayega.' Those words stayed with me through every high and low. Every Diwali, I make sure to go home because that's our special time together, but this year, it wasn't possible because of my shoot schedule for Saru. I was really missing her. I had no idea she'd come all the way to surprise me. The moment I saw her walking in, I just couldn't hold back my tears. It felt like everything came full circle, from the days she packed my bags and sent me to Mumbai, to now watching me live the dream she always saw for me. That moment reminded me that no matter where I go or how far I reach, my mother will always be my home."

Moments like these truly embody what Zee Rishton Ka Mela stands for: a celebration of relationships, emotions, and heartfelt bonds that make life beautiful.

