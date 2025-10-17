Zee Rishton Ka Mela Telecast Date: Zee TV Stars Light Up Stage With Saree-Tying Challenge At Diwali Special

Zee TV has always been at the forefront of creating unique, heartwarming experiences that celebrate the joy, togetherness, and entertainment its shows bring into people's lives. With its renewed brand promise, Aapka Apna Zee TV, the channel continues to deliver moments that blend fun, emotion, and the spirit of celebration. This festive season, the Diwali special episode of Zee Rishton Ka Mela turned into a laughter-filled affair as your favourite stars took on an unexpected and hilarious challenge that lit up the evening!

In a segment that had the audience in splits, Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah's dashing duo Suraj and Akash, Saru's charming Ved, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile's Dhruv, and the very energetic host Jay Bhanushali were given the task to tie a saree on themselves under the playful mentorship of Tumm Se Tumm Tak's Gopal. What followed was pure entertainment, as the boys tried to master the art of draping with determination, laughter, and a fair share of comic confusion! Swipe through the images to see how the fun unfolded!

Just when they seemed to be getting the hang of it, the mischievous Kalikant from Jagriti- Ek Nayi Subah entered the stage, adding a twist of chaos by attempting to undrape the boys' sarees, sending everyone, including the audience, into peals of laughter. The light-hearted banter and camaraderie made it one of the most entertaining moments of the Diwali special.

In a heartwarming gesture, the beautifully draped sarees were later presented to the heroines of their respective shows, wrapping up the segment on a festive and affectionate note. But wait, who won the competition?

Tune into Zee Rishton Ka Mela on 19th October at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!