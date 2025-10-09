Zee TV Apnotsav: Celebrate Spirit Of Togetherness This Festive Season As The Show Brings Heartwarming Stories

As India welcomes the most festive time of the year, Zee TV is ready to transform the season of Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj into a celebration of stories, togetherness, and apnapan beyond the screen. In line with its refreshed brand identity Aapka Apna Zee TV, the channel introduces 'Apnotsav', a month-long celebration that blends drama, laughter, and the magic of shared rituals into one unified experience across social media, on-air, on-ground platforms.

For over three decades, Zee TV has pioneered festive programming on Indian television, creating flagship events and destination properties that bring families together. With 'Apnotsav', the channel once again transforms the festive season into a celebration of homecoming, bonds, and apnapan, rekindling the joy of shared traditions through energetic content, exciting contests, and community-driven initiatives.

This month-long campaign will offer audiences a vibrant mix of grand episodes from marquee fiction shows, new launches like Jagadhatri - the journey of a young girl, invisible within her own home but unstoppable as a fearless undercover agent who dedicates her life to fighting crime and reclaiming her identity, Ideabaaz - a non-fiction show that celebrates the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, giving a platform to the dreams and ideas of Naya Bharat, the much-awaited Zee Rishton Ka Mela Diwali Special celebrating cherished bonds, blockbuster movie premieres, and a steady stream of Maha episodes. Every content lineup is designed to keep viewers connected to their favourite characters and to each other during the most meaningful occasions of the year.

Taking the celebration beyond the screen, Zee TV also launches a first-of-its-kind interactive on-air contest that transforms passive viewing into real-time participation. Viewers can tune into their favourite prime-time shows, answer simple on-screen questions, and win daily prizes ranging from SUV Cars, two wheelers, gold coins, washing machines, TV, mobile phones, microwaves, sarees as well as meet and greet with their favourite Zee TV stars.

Extending this festive spirit to every corner of the country, the initiative also includes an extensive on-ground leg across 70 cities, where the Zee TV team is personally connecting with audiences, guiding them to participate, and giving them a chance to take home exciting rewards.

Adding warmth and relatability to the property is ace comedian-actor Sunil Grover, the face of 'Apnotsav'. In the campaign's narrative, he steps away from the glitz of stardom to revisit his roots as Sonu from his Haryana village, reflecting the nostalgia and yearning for apnapan that define India's festivals.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said: "At Zee TV, our storytelling has always celebrated the warmth of relationships and the spirit of togetherness that define Indian families. With Apnotsav, we're extending that philosophy beyond the screen, creating a month-long celebration that brings viewers closer to their loved ones through drama, laughter, and shared moments of joy. What makes this initiative truly special is its comprehensive nature with celebrations unfolding on-air, on-ground, and across social media, ensuring that the emotion of apnapan resonates everywhere our audiences are. This festive property is not just about entertainment; it's about rekindling the bonds that make every festival truly special, while giving back to our viewers who have stayed loyal to us all these years. We're delighted to offer our audiences and brand partners a platform that unites content, community, and culture into one powerful celebration."

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Content SBU & Marketing, ZEE5, said, "Television continues to be India's largest reach medium, entering millions of homes every day and shaping shared moments for families across the country. At Zee TV, we take pride in our legacy of powerful characters and stories that entertain and become a part of our viewers' lives. With 'Apnotsav', we are extending this legacy into the festive season by combining the magic of storytelling with interactivity across linear and Digital screens and extending our connect on-ground. Sunil Grover, as Sonu, embodies the humour, warmth, and everyday relatability that make our festivals so special. Through this campaign, we wish to celebrate togetherness with our audiences reward their enduring trust and love for Zee TV."

Sunil Grover added: "No matter how far life takes you or how bright the spotlight shines, there's always a part of you that longs for home. I often miss being Sonu, the boy from my village in Haryana, surrounded by family, love, and that real sense of apnapan. With Apnotsav, I wanted to reconnect with those roots and remind everyone that true celebration isn't only about grand lights or gifts, it's also about being together with your loved ones. I'm grateful to be part of this campaign because it brings back that warmth and reminds us that the heart of every festival lies in being with family."

With Apnotsav, Zee TV reaffirms its leadership in curating destination events for Indian television not merely entertaining viewers but transforming festivals into shared national moments of connection and joy.