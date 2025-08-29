Zee TV’s Beloved Show Jamai No. 1 Signs Off; Abhishek Malik And Simaran Kaur Share Sweet Messages

Zee TV's popular family drama Jamai No. 1 is all set to wrap up with an emotional yet fulfilling conclusion. The show has won hearts with the love story of Neel Paranjape (Abhishek Malik) and Riddhi Chotwani (Simaran Kaur), their struggles against the odds, and the dramatic twists stirred up by Kanchan Chotwani (Papia Sengupta). At the heart of the series is the unconventional journey of Neel who shakes up the Chotwani household in his own playful and distinctive way as their ghar jamai. The narrative has skillfully blended romance, family dynamics, and high-stakes drama, keeping viewers hooked with every twist and turn.

Over the course of the show, a vibrant ensemble of characters was introduced, brought to life by talented actors such as Nishigandha Wad and Sonal Vengurlekar, adding depth and charm to the narrative. As the story draws to a close, viewers will see justice served, while Neel and Riddhi finally reunite to celebrate their love, marking a happy ending that fans have been waiting for.

Sharing his thoughts on the journey, Abhishek Malik said, "Working for a show like Jamai No. 1 has been an incredible journey, one filled with unforgettable moments, personal growth, and experiences I will cherish forever. Portraying Neel gave me the opportunity to explore a rich spectrum of emotions, from being a supportive son and protective husband to standing up for love and justice against all odds. Every episode pushed me to bring authenticity, heart, and nuance to the character; I truly enjoyed every moment of it. Simaran has been an exceptional co-star, and our camaraderie naturally translated into on-screen chemistry, making the story even more heartfelt and engaging. Working alongside the entire cast and crew, whose dedication, passion, and creativity elevated every scene, has been equally inspiring. Seeing the audience connect with Neel and Riddhi's story has been extremely rewarding, and I will always cherish the love and support we've received."

Talking about her experience, Simaran Kaur shared, "Riddhi will always hold a very special place in my heart. Playing her has been an incredible rollercoaster of emotions, strength, vulnerability, love, determination, and resilience all came together to shape her journey. What made this experience truly memorable was playing such a strong and unique character. It was great working with all the cast and crew of the show; we supported each other through every scene. Most importantly, I am thankful to the fans who have cheered for Neel and Riddhi's love story from the very beginning. Ending the show with a happy and fulfilling finale feels like a celebration of love and the bonds that connect us all."

With a gripping narrative, layered characters, and a finale that focuses on love's triumph, Jamai No. 1 bids adieu on a positive note. More than just a show, it has been a heartfelt journey for everyone including the cast, the crew, and, most importantly, the viewers who have embraced Neel and Riddhi's story with unwavering warmth and support.

Keep reading this space to know more about your favourite shows on Zee TV!