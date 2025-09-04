Zee TV Strengthens Its Continued Association With Parel Cha Raja, Channel’s Artists Seek Bappa’s Blessings

Every year, millions of devotees across Mumbai gather to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, immersing themselves in devotion, festivities, and community spirit. For the fourth consecutive year, Zee TV is proud to partner with the iconic Parel Cha Raja, creating an immersive experience that combines devotion, entertainment, and community.

Staying true to its brand philosophy, Aapka Apna Zee TV, the channel goes beyond being a viewer's entertainment companion to becoming a part of their real-life celebrations. Over the years, this collaboration has grown into a much-anticipated celebration, where devotees not only seek Bappa's blessings but also engage with their favourite Zee TV stars.

As part of the festivities, Zee TV artists from four popular shows personally visited the pandal to seek Bappa's blessings. They contributed 101 kg of anaaj to support the community, reflecting the spirit of giving and togetherness that Ganpati embodies. Zee TV artists including Juhi Parmar (Kahaani Har Ghar Ki), Bharat Ahlawwat (Raghav), Ayushi Khurana (Reet), Parineeta Borthakur (Chandrika), Rachana Mistry (Jagriti), Vijayendra Kumeria (Suraj), Sagar Parekh (Akash), Pranjali Singh Parihar (Sapna), among others graced the pandal this year.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV said, "At Zee TV, Ganesh Chaturthi is a meaningful opportunity to connect with our audience on a deeper cultural level. For the fourth year, our association with Parel Cha Raja has kept us present where it truly matters - among the people. This year, we extended our connect by donating food grains to those in need, reflecting our ethos of Aapka Apna Zee TV and belief that Saath Aane Se Baat Banti Hai. With our artists visiting the pandal and our presence amplified across platforms, we continue to deepen our festive connect with viewers."

Bharat Ahlawwat and Ayushi Khurana from Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile said, "Visiting the Zee TV Parel Cha Raja pandal for the first time and seeking Bappa's blessings is a truly humbling experience. Being here with our fans and contributing to the community by donating anaaj makes this celebration even more special. It's moments like these that make us grateful for our journey and remind us to spread positivity and care."

Juhi Parmar from Kahaani Har Ghar Ki said, "Being at the Zee TV Parel Cha Raja pandal this year has been an unforgettable experience. Seeking Bappa's blessings before the show's premiere and offering something as simple as anaaj to support the community made the celebration even more meaningful. The devotion, energy, and togetherness here are truly inspiring. I pray that Kahaani Har Ghar Ki brings hope to our viewers' lives."

Rachana Mistry, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sagar Parekh and Pranjali Singh Parihar from Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah said, "Visiting Zee TV Parel Cha Raja feels like an experience filled with hope and positivity. This year, being part of the celebrations, seeking Bappa's blessings, and joining hands in the donation is a reminder that true devotion goes hand in hand with service to others. The festival is not just about rituals but about carrying forward Bappa's message of kindness and unity and being a part of it with our fans and viewers."

Parineeta Borthakur from Vasudha said, "I feel blessed to be back at the Zee TV Parel Cha Raja pandal this year. The energy, devotion, and faith of the devotees create an incredibly spiritual atmosphere that uplifts the soul. Performing the Maha Aarti and seeking Bappa's blessings has been a deeply moving experience. Zee TV planned the donation with this celebration even more meaningful, reminding us that Ganpati is not just about devotion but also about compassion, community, and togetherness."

Through this initiative, Zee TV continues to strengthen its bond with viewers, celebrating tradition, spreading joy, and giving back to the community, truly embodying its philosophy of Aapka Apna Zee TV, both on screen and beyond.