 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli’s Bigg Boss Inmate Sofia Hayat Makes SHOCKING Statements About Him!

# Neeru Is A Close Friend Of Sofia & They Used To Party Together!

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not surprised that Armaan has another allegation against him for beating up his girlfriend. I have actually met Neeru a few times in London. She is a close friend of a friend of mine. She is a very bubbly person who loves to go out and meet people. We used to party back in the day."

# Neeru Was Armaan’s Fan!

"I know she was a fan of Armaan Kohli before they got together and I am not shocked that Armaan has done this. I am not surprised with an FIR filed against him."

# Neeru Doesn’t Stand A Chance In This Case!

"I would like to say that Neeru doesn't stand a chance in this case as I know Armaan's family will pay off her lawyers because they paid off my both lawyers too and I had to leave India."

# Armaan’s Family Is Powerful

"Because I know Armaan's family is powerful and will pay people off people so that nothing goes to court. It's really sad that this is how the justice system works in India."

# When Armaan Hit Sofia, Bigg Boss Makers & Salman Helped Him

Sofia went on to blame Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss of helping Armaan get out of the assault case. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When Armaan hit me in the Bigg Boss house, the makers of the show did nothing and even Salman Khan helped him."

# Salman Will Help Armaan Again!

"He will help him again because that's what abusers do they stick together and support each other. Armaan Kohli should go to jail for what he has done. We need to set up an example. Men who beat women straight away needs to go to jail."

Sofia Wants Armaan To Be Punished

"When people like him get away and are not punished other young boys and men feel that is it fine to beat or rape a woman and nothing will happen to them. Even when Armaan hit me that same thing happened, neither Bigg Boss helped nor the host of the show Salman Khan."

She Wants Armaan To Be Jailed!

"I would love to see Armaan Kohli in jail but the truth is the justice system is corrupt and Armaan's family has enough money to get their son out of the jail."