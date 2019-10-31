Anita Hassanandani Broke Down on Sets After Losing Nach Baliye 9 Trophy?

It can be said that Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the jodis who have had a fine journey in the ninth edition of Nach Baliye, and the couple has been receiving a lot of love for their breathtaking performances.

People even got inspired by their chemistry and had some serious couple goals from the jodi, widely known as RoNita. It is being reported that Anita could not take the news of 'PriVika' (Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary) winning the trophy. She apparently broke down when she came to know that she could not emerge the winner.

Reports say that Anita could not control her emotions and broke down on the sets. She even told Govinda, who was the guest judge for the finale, that she badly wanted to win the title. As her husband is a non-dancer, he was very reluctant to take part in the show, but he did it anyway only to fulfil her wish, she added.

Anita reportedly stated that he was completely dedicated throughout, which was why they could go till the finale. She even said she felt very bad about it.

Even though the finale of the show has not been aired yet, reports suggest that the most favourite dancing Jodi - Prince and Yuvika - won the title after giving a tough fight to Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani, who emerged as runners-up. Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli apparently grabbed the third position.

The grand finale episode had veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh gracing the show. There were even a few special guests who took part in the finale. Pagalpanti movie star cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda made an appearance on the show's finale.

If the report of Prince and Yuvika winning the Nach Baliye 9 trophy turns out to be true, this will be his fourth consecutive win. Prince had bagged the titles of Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 in the past.