Bigg Boss 13 Controversy: 20 Arrested For Protesting In Front Of Salman Khan's Residence

It will only be fair to say that the 13th Season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss (Hindi) has been creating controversies ever since it was launched two weeks ago. Many organisations, including the Confederation of All India Traders, have demanded the show to be banned, and they have raised objections over the concept of "Bed Friends Forever". Many have even accused the show of being obscene adding that it maligns Indian culture.

In a fresh twist, a Rajasthan-based organisation Karni Sena filed a complaint against the show. To be alert, the Mumbai police have tightened the security outside host Salman Khan's residence.

According to online portal Bollywood Hungama, as many as 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting against the show outside Salman's house.

One Updesh Rana even posted a video in which he can be seen standing outside Salman's house, sending warning messages to the actor and show's makers to stop spreading obscenity in the Bigg Boss house.

Karni Sena even wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming Bigg Boss is insulting Hindu culture and traditions.

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar also wrote to Javadekar in which he has alleged that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing."

"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which was unacceptable," he wrote in the letter.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, is trying to make India regain its lost glory and, on the other, such shows were demeaning the country's culture," he added. (sic)

The BJP lawmaker has also demanded a censoring mechanism for content being broadcast on television to prevent such incidents in the future.