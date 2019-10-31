Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals It's Her First Diwali Away From Home

The house of Bigg Boss 13 is no less than a nightmare for the celebrities as they are not allowed to connect with the outside world, especially with the festive season around. With no source of entertainment or access to phones, it is but natural to miss your family during Diwali. In a recent clip on VOOT's Unseen Undekha, the most outspoken contestant Shefali Bagga, shows her sensitive side in a conversation with Mahira Sharma.

The emotional dialog between the two divas starts when Shefali tells Mahira that this is her first Diwali away from home. She goes on to say "Otherwise meri jitni bhi Diwali gayi hain, thodi der ke liye hoti toh thi hi pooja ke liye ghar pe." Mahira tries to lift her spirits and responds, "Ab who tujhe dekh rahe honge." Referring to her family members, Shefali goes on to say, "Yaad kar rahe honge aur poore din sochte honge ki kya kar rahi hogi." Commenting on the format of the show where brawls and disputes are very common, Mahira says, "Yaha toh itni saari cheezein hoti hain, jab bahar dikhti hongi toh aisa lagta hoga shit yaar ye kya ho raha hai, andar khoon hi na kar dein."

In total agreement with Mahira, Shefali expresses, "Sar fodenge ek doosre ka, ye tension ho rahi hogi gharwalon ko na. Naye logo ke beech mein aap kitna bhi reh lo bonding ho jaati hai initially ya jo bhi, lekin jo strength hai na woh ghar walo se hi hi milti hai koi kitna bhi close ho jaye." "Of course, tabhi toh khoon ke rishtey khoon ke hote hain," adds Mahira in a very filmy style. Shefali, who is otherwise known to play the game on her own conditions, shows her obedient side and quips, "Kuch bhi keh lo at the end aap karoge wahi jo ghar wale keh denge ek baari."

Shefali then goes on to express how in daily lives, we all neglect our family and gives out a priceless piece of advice. "Aur bahar jab hum hote hain, pata nahi time kaise nikalta jaata hai busy rehte hain idhar udhar kabhi ghumne chale gaye aur yaha aae hain toh soch rahe hain ghar walo ke baare mein."

Explaining how keeping your family close to you is of utmost importance, Shefali mentions the little things that matter. She ends the conversation on a touchy-feely note, "Khush rahe yaar bas, parents na khush rehne chahiye. Apne parents ko na jitna ho sake insaan khush rakhe, chhoti chooti cheezein na matter karti hain ek baar unke sath bas baith jao, hug kar lo unse baat kar lo, itna puch lo ki din kaisa gaya koi problem toh nahi hai, toh bhi ghar wale khush ho jaate hain."

Well, it clearly looks like Shefali loves her family a lot, like we all do. Will she choose her family over Bigg Boss in a tricky situation? Only time will tell. Watch this clip and more, only on VOOT's Unseen Undekha and catch all the unfiltered action from Bigg Boss Season 13!