Bihar's Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati In Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati'

It will not be an easy feat for the one who sits on the hot seat in front of Bollywood's 'Angry Young Man' Amitabh Bachchan. Even worse is when Big B is putting forth questions to you and, your life can change with your answers.

However, three people so far, have managed to do all of that and have become 'crorepatis' by giving the right answers in the 11th Season of Amitabh Bachchan's game show - Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 has got yet another crorepati. After two people - Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade walked out of the show as crorepatis, now another person from Bihar has made it to the list by winning a crore in KBC 11.

Gautam Kumar Jha, a contestant from Gangdwar in Madhubani district, is an engineer by profession in the Western Railways. The show's makers released a promo on Sunday, in which it was revealed that Jha has successfully won a crore by answering the questions right. The next step will be when Bachchan asks him one more question for Rs 7 crore, on which Jha's decision has been kept a secret. It has still not been revealed if he will attempt the Rs 7 crore question.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, had the caption, "All it'll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season's first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan." (sic)

The first crorepati of the 11th season of KBC was Sanoj Raj, a civil service aspirant from Bihar. After Sanoj, Babita Tade, a mid-day meal cook from Amravati, Maharashtra, became the second crorepati on the game show. We have to wait to know if Gautam will take home Rs 7 crore or if he would quit with Rs 1 crore.