Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Beat Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy To Win The Trophy?

It has been quite a journey since the ninth season of Nach Baliye started and it is coming to an end soon. With complete drama and awesome dance performances, the celebrity dance reality show on Star Plus has been providing its viewers and fans with power-packed entertainment.

From giving us a visual treat of couples in love to the reunion of exes, Nach Baliye 9, produced by Salman Khan made sure to keep us glued to the show.

Even though the finale of the show has not been aired yet, reports suggest that the most favourite jodi - Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary - won the title after giving a tough fight to Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani, who emerged as runners. Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli apparently grabbed the third position.

The grand finale episode reportedly had veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh gracing the show. There were even a few special guests who took part in the finale. Pagalpanti movie star cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda reportedly appeared on the show.

If the report of Prince and Yuvika winning the Nach Baliye 9 trophy turns out to be true, this will be his fourth consecutive title win. Prince had bagged the titles of Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 in the past.

We have to wait till the finale is aired to see the jodis setting the dance floor on fire with their amazing movements, one last time.

