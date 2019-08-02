Sanjivani Makers Hold Special Screening For Actors & Their Doctors; Start #ThankYouDoctor Initiative

#ThankYouDoctor Initiative

The makers also kick-started their innovative initiative called #ThankYouDoctor through this event. The idea of this initiative to recognise the efforts, importance and significance of doctors in our society and acknowledge their contribution to people's lives. Star Plus has shared videos of the actors of the show thanking their doctors for being for them whenever needed.

Mohnish Bahl Is Nervous Before The Telecast Of The Show

During the media interaction at the launch of #ThankYouDoctor initiative, Mohnish Bahl, who will be seen reprising his role of Dr. Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani 2 said, "I am feeling nervous before the telecast of the show, and my excitement is overshadowed by my nervousness. It's our first day in front of the audience through the media, and I am wondering if the audience will accept the show or not. However, with the kind of feedback we are getting, it seems people are looking forward to the show."

Mohnish On His Character

About his character, Mohnish said, "I play the same character as the previous season but when a character grows older by 15 to 20 years, then certain things about his viewpoint also change. So, my character Shashank finds a slightly different presentation."

The Actor Talks About His Co-stars

About his co-stars and crew, the actor said, "When I shot with (co-actor) Gurdeep Kohli for the first time on this show, I didn't realised that we worked on the same show 18 years ago. It seems like yesterday. Apart from her, there is Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna and others in the show. They are relatively new but their performances are right up there. They are professional and I had a nice time shooting with them."