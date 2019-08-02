Sanjivani Makers Hold Special Screening For Actors & Their Doctors; Start #ThankYouDoctor Initiative
One of the most iconic series of the television industry, Sanjivani is returning after 17 years with Season 2. The makers are creating a huge buzz around the show. At first, they made announcement about the actors, and then, they released the musical promo, in which viewers witnessed their favourites Surbhi Chandna and Namik Paul's love-hate relationship. Recently, the screening of the show was held for the actors and their doctors as a tribute to them. The entire cast came with their family doctors who have helped them at the time of medical emergencies. This is what Sanjivani is all about!
#ThankYouDoctor Initiative
The makers also kick-started their innovative initiative called #ThankYouDoctor through this event. The idea of this initiative to recognise the efforts, importance and significance of doctors in our society and acknowledge their contribution to people's lives. Star Plus has shared videos of the actors of the show thanking their doctors for being for them whenever needed.
Mohnish Bahl Is Nervous Before The Telecast Of The Show
During the media interaction at the launch of #ThankYouDoctor initiative, Mohnish Bahl, who will be seen reprising his role of Dr. Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani 2 said, "I am feeling nervous before the telecast of the show, and my excitement is overshadowed by my nervousness. It's our first day in front of the audience through the media, and I am wondering if the audience will accept the show or not. However, with the kind of feedback we are getting, it seems people are looking forward to the show."
Mohnish On His Character
About his character, Mohnish said, "I play the same character as the previous season but when a character grows older by 15 to 20 years, then certain things about his viewpoint also change. So, my character Shashank finds a slightly different presentation."
The Actor Talks About His Co-stars
About his co-stars and crew, the actor said, "When I shot with (co-actor) Gurdeep Kohli for the first time on this show, I didn't realised that we worked on the same show 18 years ago. It seems like yesterday. Apart from her, there is Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna and others in the show. They are relatively new but their performances are right up there. They are professional and I had a nice time shooting with them."
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to #Sanjivani 😊⠀ ⠀ Starts 12th August, 7:30pm only on StarPlus⠀ ⠀ ⠀ @mohnish_bahl @namitkhanna_official @officialsurbhic @sayantanighosh0609 @gurdippunjj @rashmisingh_09 @siddharthpmalhotra
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jul 30, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Surbhi a.k.a Dr. Ishani is pleased to have a doctor who is always available in times of need. #Sanjivani , Starts 12th August, 7:30pm only on StarPlus #ThankYouDoctor @officialsurbhic
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Aug 1, 2019 at 6:39am PDT
Apart from Surbhi, Namit, Mohnish and Gurdeep, the show will also feature Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy in lead roles.
Most Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna & Others Leave For Bulgaria