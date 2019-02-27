Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off To Replace Ishqbaaz; Is Palak Tiwari Entering The Show?

Manjiri Pupala Quits Ishqbaaz

The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Right now I am travelling and rejuvenating myself. Playing Aditi was a challenge and I really immersed myself in the character."

Manjiri Says…

When asked whether the channel should have waited longer before pulling the plug on her lead track, she told the portal, "You also need to factor in the business of numbers which have cores riding on it."

The Actress Wishes Gul & The Team The Best!

She further added, "Also these calls are beyond my remit to comment. The creative team understood my concerns when I spoke to them and they agreed to ease me out. I wish Gul Mam and the entire team all the best."

Ishqbaaz To Get Replaced By YRKKH Spin-off

Although there is no official confirmation, it is being said that Ishqbaaz will soon end and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off might replace the show. As per the portal's report, "The channel had given a few more weeks post leap to either shape up the show or ship out; but alas, we all know that the numbers of the show have remained the same."

Cast Of YRHPK

As we revealed earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off, which is titled as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The makers revealed the promo featuring Rhea, who plays the role of Naira's cousin Mishti.

Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Debuting With YRHPK?

Latest report suggested that Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will make her acting debut with YRHPK. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Makers of the show feel that Palak would be perfect for a pivotal role in the show. She was the first choice given her acting talent and fresh face in the television industry. Makers hope that her strong screen presence and her performance is well-received by the audiences and they shower their love and appreciation on her for her character."

Palak Tiwari Is Not Entering YRHPK

But Shweta took to social media to clarify the same. She wrote, "No.!!! This isn't true. I have no idea where these baseless rumours come from. She's not debuting yet on any platform. I don't understand why the production houses don't clarify from their end first and foremost."