Dipika Chikhlia Says Today's Audiences Accepted Her As An Actor And Not Just A Beautiful Face Or God

Dipika Doesn’t Mind Being Stereotyped

The actress said that she doesn't mind being stereotyped and being remembered as Sita was okay, but being remembered a beautiful face bothered her.

Dipika Says She’s Indebted To Today's Audiences As They Accepted Her As An Actor

Dipika was quoted by India Today as saying, "Yeh baat ki takleef nahi hui ki main stereotype ho gayi. Mujhe hamesha iss baat ki takleef thi ki logon ne jab mujhe yaad kiya, sirf meri sundarta dekhi. That kind of always bothered me. But this time, people have seen me as a performer. I am hugely indebted to the audience of today that you've seen me as a performer apart from the fact that I looked good in Ramayan."

The Actress Added…

"Earlier, wherever we went, people used to worship us, welcome us with garlands, fall at our feet. They used to treat us like gods. This is not normal for a human being, that from an actor you straightaway become a god. But we lived with it. We lived with the role, the sentiments, responsibilities, sab kuch achha laga. But, this time, when Ramayan returned, we had no inkling that we would get such a huge response. This time, the reaction is very different. We were accepted as actors.

‘This Generation Has Realised That This Is Acting’

She feels that this generation has realised that this is acting. They liked us because it was very well directed, executed and performed. Hence, she feels that the differentiation from God to performers, this time, has come across very clearly and that has been very good for all of them (Ramayan actors).

After Doordarshan, Star Plus is now re-airing Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.