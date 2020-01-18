Game Of Thrones Spin Off 'House of The Dragon' To Air In 2022

HBO's Game Of Thrones had three spin-offs in working, but last year, the prequel tentatively titled as, The Long Night starring Naomi Watts was cancelled after its pilot was shot. Now HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, revealed another Game of Thrones spin-off is in works about the house Targaryen.

During the Television Critics Association tour on Wednesday, Casey Bloys told variety.com, the new spin-off titled House of the Dragon is likely to premiere in 2022. He was unable to land on precise air date and said the year 2022 is his 'best guess'.

Without any production dates revealed yet, reports suggest, this will be another prequel set at least 300 years before the events of GOT. Bloys called it a room breaking story, he added, "They are in the room breaking story right now. My guess is we'll see it on the air in '22."

Talking about the other prequel cancellation he said, "Pilots - sometimes they come together, sometimes they don't. And I would say that was very much the case here. There's nothing I would point to and say 'Oh, this was the problem'. That (prequel) was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention. One of the benefits of House of the Dragon' is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap."

"(Goldman's prequel) did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully... there wasn't one glaring thing." he added.

After the backlash faced at the end of the hit fantasy series, Game Of Thrones, fans are still eager to know more about the world of seven kingdoms in Westeros. With the prequels, we will now find more about the finding families of the seven houses.

