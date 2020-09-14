Kunal Verma Organises Surprise Baby Shower For Puja Banerjee With A Cake That Said 'Push Puja Push'

Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi actress Puja Banerjee recently confirmed the news that she and her actor-husband Kunal Verma are expecting their first child. And now, Kunal organised a surprise baby shower for his wifey and made sure that it was a memorable one. The intimate ceremony was held at their residence and was attended by the couple’s family members and a few close friends.

An overwhelmed Puja took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of fun pictures from the gathering and wrote, "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and everyone showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower."

"Starting from my love @kunalrverma thanks for the 1st surprise. I loved it Thanks @akankshagkhanna for the lovely cakes @s_m2282 @raaaaannnnjjjjj for the lovely food @payalb86 for all the lovely gifts @dhruvumrania mama & mami @dhruvibsh for the amazing gift And love Thanks to @neha3013 Bua we missed you And to everyone who was present and showered their love I love u all a big hug," she added.

The one little detail that clearly stood out from the pics shared by the couple was a cake that had the scenario where the Puja goes into labour, and Kunal says the words, 'Push Puja Push' written on the cake. The second cake had an angel sleeping on it. Check out the post below:

ALSO READ: Puja Banerjee & Kunal Expecting 1st Child; Planning To Have Traditional Wedding After Baby's Arrival

ALSO READ: Puja Banerjee On Her Court Wedding With Kunal Verma: 'We Kept It As A Secret From The Outside World'