MTV Nishedh: Unwanted Pregnancy, Homosexuality, Discrimination - Speak Out Loud On All Things Taboo!

Challenging conventions, smashing stereotypes, making 'sex' the new normal - MTV's new drama series, MTV Nishedh is an ambitious drive to address some of the most pertinent issues that are often hushed about and need attention. With stories centred around some of the most critical yet taboo social issues such as modern contraception, medical abortion, consent, tuberculosis (TB) and nutrition, MTV Nishedh takes you to the life of six young individuals - Aastha, Chanda, Manav, Avani, Jyoti, Raghav, Vicky and Bunty.

These six lives are constantly struggling to escape and at the same time, deal with their own complex situations. In its third week, MTV Nishedh will focus on unwanted pregnancy, male and female contraception, societal neglect towards TB, rejection towards homosexuality and female oppression in a patriarchal society.

Stylish, focussed and hardworking, 24-year-old Jyoti encounters a life-altering incident. She is pregnant with her lover Raghav's child and is now worried about how her parents and the society will react knowing about the same.

Another character Avni recounts the traumatic incidents of domestic violence and her indomitable courage to step out of an abusive relationship and build a world for herself.

Bunty is ill-treated at the gym when he disclosed that he is diagnosed with TB.

The slice-of-life series showcases the trials and tribulations of these young lives on an everyday basis and society's negligence towards them. Find out what happens next in their lives, this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV.