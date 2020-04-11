Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Punjabi Film With Mahira Sharma And Their VIRAL Wedding Card!

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained that they are friends. However, their fans have been shipping the duo as a couple for a long-time now. Recently, a wedding card of the couple went viral on social media from a fan account. And now, in a recent interview with TOI, Paras opened up about the viral wedding.

He said, “I really liked the wedding card and I really appreciate my fans’ gesture. They love to see Mahira and me together and that’s why they made it. It feels great to see their love for Pahira. And in future, if things go that way, why not? Mahira was also happy and she told me, 'Yaar, card toh bada sundar hai' (The card is very beautiful).”

Paras also shared his mother’s reaction to seeing the Pahira wedding card. "My mother was very happy, and she was praising my fans that they do so much for us. My mom asked me in fact if I liked it and I told her that I really liked it as I have never seen such a beautiful card," he said.

On being quizzed about his upcoming Punjabi film with Mahira, Paras replied, "Yes, it is true that we have signed a Punjabi film together and we will play lovers in the film. We have got many other offers, but because of COVID-19 things are on hold. So, it is better to talk about other shows and projects once it starts. There are also times when things get delayed you accept new offers and move on." (sic)

For the unversed, Paras and Mahira have been hitting the headlines since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Post the show, the duo was seen in a music video, Baarish, which impressed the viewers. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, has confessed that he has been missing Mahira a lot. He said, "Yes, I am missing Mahira a lot. Because of Bigg Boss 13 we got to spend so much time together. I recently met her, but because of social distancing, I couldn't hug or kiss her (laugh). In fact, I couldn't even see her properly as she was wearing a mask. We talk to each other on video calls and try to catch up."

