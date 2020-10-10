Urvashi Dholakia Is COVID Free Now; Actress Says It Was A Roller-Coaster Ride & A Tough Period

Coronavirus has not spared anyone! From common man to celebrities, many of them have been affected by this crazy virus. Urvashi Dholakia, who became a household name with her iconic role Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media and revealed why she hadn't made it public when she contracted the virus. She also shared her battle with Coronavirus.

Urvashi, who has been quite active on social media, went missing in action since a past few days. She said in her note that those days were a roller-coaster ride for her on the health front. She chose not to reveal about being infected because it was a fight, which she had to face with immense strength, and until she was victorious, she didn't want anyone to know about it! Now that she is COVID-19 free, she revealed that it was a tough period, but she managed to come out of it!

She shared a note that read, "Not only have I been out of action for the past 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it."

The KZK actress further wrote, "Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FRE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashi Dholakia."

Ekta Kapoor, Simple Kaul, Prerna Wanvari, Nirmal Soni, SOurabh Raaj Jain and others called her a fighter and sent her lots of love!

Simple Kaul commeted, "🙏🙏🙏 I am glad you are fine now Lots of love to you 😘😘😘" while Sourabh commented, "U r a fighter inside out👊💪."

Nirmal Soni wrote, "More power to you 🤗🤗 @urvashiidholakia" and Ekta Kapoor and Rajat Tangri commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Recently, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 producer Pawan Kumar tested positive for the virus and are under home quarantine.

