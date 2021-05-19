Karan Patel On His Bad Boy Tag: I Still Maintain That Image; My Attitude Towards Work Is The Same

Karan Patel is known for calling a spade a spade and had admitted that stardom got to his head. In fact, he is also tagged as 'bad boy'! Recently, the actor spoke about the same and said that he still maintains that image and likes the tag. He also added that his attitude towards work hasn't changed.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I still maintain that image. I actually like the tag. Good boys ki bheed ho chuki hai. Bad boys mein competition nahi hai, kyunki kisi ko bad boy banna nahi hai (laughs!). Also, it's more of a no-nonsense image. My attitude towards work is the same, no matter who the producer or banner is. I treat everybody the same and I don't want to change that. I would rather be myself and let people see me for who I am."

When said that if his attitude could be mistaken for arrogance and could even cost him projects, he replied, "Every coin has two sides, but at least, I am not guilty of creating a façade. Maine logon ko kuchh alag impression nahi de rakha hai mere baare mein. Yes, I am not getting as many offers, but I am happy with the ones that I get, as those are the people who appreciate me just the way I am. They know ki kaam nikal jaayega and I am a no-nonsense kind of person."

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna Warns Police Action Against People Spreading Death Rumours; Asks 'What Do You Get Out Of This?'

Meanwhile, Karan's latest outing was Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which wrapped up over a year ago. He hasn't done any shows post that. When asked about the same, he said that he hasn't been offered anything interesting, that's the reason we haven't seen him on screen. He added that television is still making regressive shows and feels OTT is much interesting. He further added that it is high time that we start making finite series.

Also Read: Abhinav Shukla On Turning Photographer For His Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Co-Contestants- Divyanka, Shweta & Others

He said, "I have been part of a show (YHM) for six years. I am not complaining, because it has helped me reach where I am today. But, in those six years, there were many times when I thought, 'Bas karo yaar, khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi hai aagey toh.' Don't drag a show. Instead, end it on a high, so that when you return with a second season, you have the audience waiting for it impatiently."