Bigg Boss 6 Episode 7 Highlights: Amudhavanan, Janany, Shivin & Kathiravan Receive Feedback From Their Team

In episode 7 of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, Kamal Haasan invited the club owners to the front and requested each of their team members to give their feedback about the leadership. Each member was allowed to offer a green flag or a red flag and state their opinion.

Kathiravan

Kathiravan was the head of the house cleaning club. His team members were Queency, Azeem, Asal kolaaru, and Sheriina. The members unanimously appreciated his calm and polite captaincy. He received green flags alone. Azeem said that Kathir was very friendly and took suggestions with an open mind.

Amudhavanan

Amudhavanan received an even more intense appreciation from his team. Ram said that despite remaining nominated for almost the entire week, it still didn't make him think any less of Amudhavanan as a leader. Rachita thanked Amudhavanan for all the fun and entertainment that Amudhavanan managed to create.

Nivashini partly bowed as she gave her green flag to him, and saluted him playfully. Robert Master also has big praise for him. Amudhavanan wittily complimented/criticized the team members based on their performance.

Janany

Janany was initially offered a green flag by Muthu who appreciated her leadership, but then swapped it with a red for her stand in him helping out other teams. Dhanlakshmi did the opposite. She offered a red flag first and eventually left her with a green flag. Ayesha and Manikandan gave her green flags as well. Janany said she tried her best to be a decent leader and she said it was fine that she received a red flag anyway.

Shivin

Shivin predominantly received red flags from all members. She was criticized for not being available for decision-making. She was blamed for not making an extra effort and responsibility as a leader. Shivin accepted the feedback and said maybe because her team had more capable potential leaders, she looks bad and that's fine.