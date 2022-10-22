Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination Week 2: Has GP Muthu Walked Out?

The
recent
buzz
about
the
Bigg
Boss
house
is
that
GP
Muthu
has
walked
out
unable
to
stay
from
his
family.
He
was
already
requesting
Bigg
Boss
to
send
him
saying
he
was
missing
his
family
and
wanted
to
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
However,
there
is
also
talk
rejecting
this
rumour.
That
he
still
remains
inside
the
house,
and
he
was
in
the
house
for
the
Saturday
shoot.
However,
the
updates
about
the
Sunday
episode
are
not
out
yet.
Also,
the
issue
of
Azeem
lashing
out
and
his
outbursts
have
created
doubts
that
he
will
be
eliminated
this
week
instead.
Azeem
had
a
misunderstanding
with
Rachita
and
a
bunch
of
others
who
tried
to
calm
him
down.
It's
also
expected
that
Azeem
will
definitely
get
a
warning
or
a
red
card
if
not
elimination.
His
behaviour
definitely
demands
a
serious
discussion,
and
Kamal
would
probably
have
one.
It's
possible
that
Azeem
will
go
out
this
Sunday,
and
GP
Muthu
walks
out
in
the
middle
of
the
week.
Until
we
get
updates
on
the
Sunday
episode
we
can
not
be
sure
about
GP
Muthu
walking
out.
Maybe
tonight's
episode
will
give
us
a
better
idea
of
whether
he
will
stay
or
go.