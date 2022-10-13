Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 5 Promos: GP Muthu Becomes Talk Of The Town

Ever since the sixth season of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil started GP Muthu has been ruling the internet like never before. The season had not even started and people were talking about him a lot.

Now the promos for Episode 5 showed him having heated arguments with Ayesha and Dhanlakshmi. And he was shown crying inside the house as Kathiravan consoles him.

So what happened is, the topic of GP Muthu helping out other clubs came up. The house felt that the clubs are competing and one club member helping out the other club may not work well for the format of the game. However, Muthu held on to his side that, he finished all his responsibilities for his own club, and he doesn't why it's an issue with what he does with his own time.

Ayesha and Muthu had back and forth about the issue, and most house members felt that Muthu was not getting the game.

What triggered Muthu was that Dhanlakshmi kind of hinted that Muthu was playing innocent and was deliberately acting like he didn't understand how the game works, when he claimed to not know what elimination meant.

Later, she also pointed out how he addressed him in the singular to which he said the age gap between them made him think of her like a daughter and he was sorry if it wasn't okay with her. He got very upset and asked if she wanted him to fall at her feet and apologize. Dhanalakshmi got quite emotional as well.

While Muthu may not be well versed with the way of life that various others in the house are privy to, it has to be understood that other members also have their own ignorance as to how his way of life and his thought process work.

In the previous installments of the show, there have been similar housemates with a rural background who had issues with urban social etiquette. However, they were quite different from Muthu, and it seems like Muthu will not have trouble fitting into the house and belonging there. The love and support that people have for this guy are for good reason and this season is going to be quite interesting because of his presence.