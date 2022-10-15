Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 6 Highlights: Vikraman & Ayesha Stand With Dhanalakshmi

In the sixth episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, the final swapping of direct nominations of week 1 happened. And GP Muthu wanted to swap himself into the house instead of Dhanalakshmi, and his reason was that she didn't respect his age.

The discussion came up in the living room, and Vikraman wanted to step into the discussion but he was told he doesn't know what happened and he did not push it.

Janany held on to her side, that GP Muthu was old enough to be their father, and that had to be respected. However, when he tried to interrupt Janany, she shushed asking him to let her speak in a quite assertive tone. In the discussion, later, she also mentioned that leadership has to be respected irrespective of the age gap. Her attitude shift seemed too convenient.

She also made a comparison between reels and Bigg Boss and said behaviour has to be adjusted based on the circumstances. Dhanalakshmi took offense and walked out. GP Muthu made a big deal out of her walking out calling her disrespectful to the housemates and to Bigg Boss.

Ayesha brought her back in convincing her that she would advocate her side and talk, but she had to be inside the house for that. Later Vikraman and Ayesha tried to discuss the issue with Janany, in Amudhavanan's presence. Janany kept trying to say Vikraman doesn't understand the issue. He snapped and said, then she should try and explain instead of trying to shut him up. Janany didn't respond to it. Amudhavanan requested someone to call GP Muthu inside so they can talk it out. GP Muthu refused to go in.

While the initial shock at Dhanalakshmi taking offense about him addressing her in the singular was understandable, he maintains that he won't respect her individuality and address her in the plural. This conservative approach is very likely to invite criticism, especially from Kamal Haasan.