Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 6 Promo: Janany Sides With GP Muthu & People Are Not Happy

The first promo of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil has dropped now, and it showed Janany declaring her decision to swap GP Muthu and Dhanalakshmi. The reason she stated was that she felt it was wrong of Dhanalakshmi to ignore the age factor and accuse GP Muthu of disrespecting her.

This has been a constant debate in society about people taking liberty with those younger than them, ignoring the factors such as platform and circumstances. And often they claim that they considered the younger person as a sibling or like their child. This is a problematic argument. Every individual deserves the right to decide how people address them, as long as it's a reasonable expectation.

If Dhanalakshmi feels that she would prefer not to be addressed in the singular it would be totally valid from her side.

However, it's also true that GP Muthu comes from a societal background where people take on both responsibilities and rights based on the age gap. He probably finds it strange that she even had a problem with him addressing her in the singular.

Another issue here is that she never mentioned it to him that she found it disrespectful. She mentioned it only after they had an argument, where GP Muthu was fairly reasonable in his stand that what he does in his own time is his business. She could have spoken about it in a different setup and handled it better.

But still, that doesn't justify housemates antagonizing Dhanlakshmi for her stand.

While the whole deal about accusing GP Muthu of helping other clubs was silly and meaningless, making Dhanalakshmi feel bad about a normal and reasonable reaction is also equally unfair.

Kamal Haasan himself stands as a reference to how people should address each other in society. He always addresses people in plural irrespective of age, gender, hierarchy, or any other societal metric. It's always a healthier practice to respect how people wish to be perceived and interacted with.