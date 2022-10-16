Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 7 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Asks Dhanalakshmi To Fight For her Space

In Saturday's Episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season audience was expecting Kamal Haasan to discuss the feud within Janany's team which includes Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, GP Muthu, and Manikandan.

The next two paragraphs explain the backdrop of this issue.

GP Muthu was helping the Kitchen team out after he finished his team's work. Because there were exchanges going on about "we didn't ask you to do it" and similar claims from other teams, the other members of the vessel washing team, that GP Muthu belong to, advised him to not go out of his way to do other teams' work. GP Muthu stated that it was his own time and his own decision, and refused to refrain from helping out.

During this debate Dhanalakshmi swapped herself with GP Muthu, citing this as a reason, saying he was not trying to be a team player. So far, GP Muthu was on the right grounds, and he maintained his stand. However, after this swap, Muthu started being a bit aggressive with Dhanalakshmi who took offense from it, and complained that he was addressing her in the singular which she found disrespectful. GP Muthu made a big deal out of it and refused to understand that the age factor doesn't give him a free pass to address people however he wants.

Although the topic was discussed a bit during the episode, it was in the end when he requested Shivin and Dhanalakshmi to take center seats that he addressed this. He asked Dhanalakshmi what stressed her out. She said she was not getting the space to express herself. He asked her if she had space outside of the house. She agreed that she didn't, and she had to fight for it. Kamal said she was to do the same inside the house, and that's the whole point of the game.

He spoke to Janany about how she compared reels with the house and said there is a difference. Speaking to Kamal Janany repeated her stand that she didn't mean it as an insult or troll, but she just felt that the culture might be different in the two spaces and that's why she said that. Kamal did not push that conversation further. He told Dhanalakshmi to take it in the right sense, and even if it were meant as an insult, she should take pride in what she does.

While Kamal did not speak to GP Muthu about this issue, it did feel like he was more considerate toward Dhanalakshmi in this regard.