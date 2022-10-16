Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 7 Promo: Kamal Jokes Around With GP Muthu

Kamal Haasan seems to have an appreciation for GP Muthu's innocence. On the day of the big launch, Kamal joked about Adam and Eve.

Here is the context.

GP Muthu was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss house in season 6. And when Kamal spoke to him from the studio, he pranked Muthu saying that he would be staying alone in the house that night. Muthu got nervous and said sir please send someone in. Kamal asked if this is so weird, Muthu should imagine how Adam and Eve would have felt when were alone in the whole world. Imagine Adam until Eve arrived, Kamal said. He pronounced the names in Tamil, and in Tamil, Adam sounds very similar to Badam or Almonds (Aadhaam, Baadhaam).

In Saturday's episode, Kamal brought back that joke and asked if Muthu had learned about Adam. Kamal said Adam is mad at Muthu and he is tweeting aggressively. Muthu was eating his almonds and Kamal was like "I'm talking about Aadhaam here, and you are eating your baadhaam," which evoked laughter inside the house.

Sometimes it's quite confusing if Muthu is genuinely that naive. Maybe Dhanalakshmi doubting his innocence wasn't invalid completely. Or maybe he actually is not that aware of general things. We would probably get to know better as the show progresses.

There is quite a divide between people who support GP Muthu and those who don't. Initially, his fans were completely backing up and his name was trending big time. Recently, however, following his feud with Dhanalakshmi, there is a significant rise in the number of people who are disappointed with him. Whatever is said and done, it's true that he still remains one of the most talked-about contestants of this season.