Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Week 4 Nominations: Azeem & Ayesha Top The Charts Yet Again

In Monday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, the nominations for this week were made and were quite predictable. Let's take a look at who hates whom.

Manikanda, being the captain of the week (he won the contest against Niva and Queency, and became captain) was not allowed to be nominated. Amudhavanan, Robert, and Ram were in the nomination-free zone and were not allowed to be selected.

Azeem received 10 votes. Azeem has been offering people plenty of reasons to nominate him this past week, and it was inevitable that his name would top the list. The complaints were quite familiar and expected as well: he is rude, he is manipulative, he is aggressive, and so on.

Ayesha received 6 votes. Again, this was expected as well. Her request to Kamal over the weekend, to not portray her as something she isn't, received quite a backlash, both inside and outside the house.

Vikraman received 3 votes. Vikraman was nominated for being political and making arguments and conflicts bigger than they already are. Manikanda felt that Vikraman was trying to influence people too much.

Kathir received 4 votes. Kathir was called a safe player and some housemates felt he was not voicing out his opinions honestly.

Sheriina received 3 votes. Sheriina was nominated for reasons that were along similar lines as Ayesha. Some housemates felt that she was using her poor health as bait for her strategies.

Bigg Boss announced the above five - Azeem, Ayesha, Vikraman, Kathir, and Sheriina - as officially nominated for elimination this week.

A few others were nominated once or twice and they are as follows: ADK by Dhana and Rachita; Rachita by Sheriina; Maheshwari by Shivin and Azeem; Shivin by Azeem and Manikanda; Dhana by Kathir and Queency; Myna by Ram.