Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Episode 10 Highlights: Dhanalakshmi & Nivashini's Stories

As part of this week's luxury budget task, the housemates of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 have been asked to narrate their stories.

The rules are that they will be allowed 60 seconds and the housemates will have three buzzers. If the story doesn't impress the others and all three buzzers go off before 60 seconds, the narrator has to stop.

Dhanalakshmi

Her father's business had to be shut down when she was around 10, and then he separated himself from his wife and children after that. Her mom raised her and her brother all by herself. Her mom had to do odd jobs and sell clothes on the streets and other such grunt work, to educate and support her children.

Dhanalakshmi regretted how she has not treated her mother right and how she realizes her mom's value after coming into the house. She said that her mom, who also has an interest in the media, records Dhanalakshmi's videos whenever she had to, be it day or night. She expressed her regret over how she has fought with her mom and has abused her verbally over her needs. She concluded by emphasizing the need to be kind and respectful to hardworking parents.

The housemates teared up as she kept on narrating, and even GP Muthu couldn't hold his tears.

Nivashini

Nivashini grew up in a family of six, and her mother had to work in a shipyard doing welding tasks, to raise her. She said her mom be off at work throughout the week, and she would miss her.

She spoke about how she was bullied at school for dark spots on her neck and shoulders and how once she tried to scrape off her spots with a knife.

When she stepped out the housemates commented on how pretty she looked in the frame and appreciated her strength.