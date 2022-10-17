Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Episode 8 Unseen: Asal Kolaar Annoys Queency Playing With Her Elbow

Episode 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 did not show this probably, but there is a video of Asal Kolaaru holding and playing with Queency's elbow as she is talking to a few others in the living room. She initially frees her arm and makes a face. As she continues the conversation, he doesn't stop and he keeps rubbing her elbow.

Some members of the audience took to Twitter and called it outright abuse and molestation.

This is straight up assault from Asal to Queency. She knock's his hands of at 00:04 seconds, but he still continues to harass Queency. Why these woman molesters are still kept inside?#Biggbosstamil6 pic.twitter.com/1xkNpVqOBo — Bigg Boss Videos & Updates (@BBFollower7) October 16, 2022

While some others consider the possibility that maybe they have an equation where she allows him to take that liberty. Because she doesn't seem too annoyed by it, she merely shakes off his arm and says "Ivan Oruthan." She definitely did not seem disturbed by it, but just found it mildly annoying.

But then in an earlier episode, she did complain that because she talks to him nicely, he is trying to take advantage of her and make fun of her in a way she doesn't like. He kept approaching her to make things normal again, but she wanted him to leave her alone. So in a day or two, it seems unlikely that she reached a rapport with him where this was very normal between them. It also makes us wonder if this is such a big deal when she clearly did not react to it seriously. She didn't even seem upset about it.

There is also a set of people who believe that he was playing with the fabric of her sleeve which does seem to be a plausible explanation. However, it's hard to judge.

Toward the end of episode 8, Nivashini and Asal were shown having a conversation in the lawn area, where he spoke about how he doesn't have a special someone in his life, and how he doesn't even have female friends. It's possible that maybe he likes Queency and doesn't know how to express himself, or it's possible that he just doesn't know how to interact with women. But whatever the case is, it didn't seem like Queency was okay with his behaviour although she didn't react much.

Maybe if this comes up in a conversation among the housemates or if this escalates and if Queency reacts to it, we will get more clarity on this. But on the face of it, without context, this definitely looks inappropriate.