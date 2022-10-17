Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Episode 9 Promos: Nominations & Captaincy Task Begin

The first promo for the ninth episode of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil showed some housemates sharing their nominations in the confession room.

Ayesha named Vikraman and Shivin. Robert named Ayesha and said she is trying to have her way with things by being loud. ADK named Shanti claiming that she is trying to dominate the scene, and has a superior air about her. GP Muthu named Queency, as he felt she had a small circle of friends and wasn't interacting with the rest of the housemates. Queency named Rachita and said she feels Rachita has a face she hasn't revealed yet.

In the second promo, the captaincy task for the week was shown. Shanti, Ayesha, and GP Muthu were playing the task. Janany was directly selected for the captaincy task, while Shanti and Muthu were selected as the top two performers of the week by majority of the housemates.

The task was to stand on a giant clock, with legs on hour marks, and hands holding on to hour marks above their head. The promo showed Shanti stepping down due to fatigue. Janani and Muthu held on to their positions. Someone was tempting Muthu by asking if he felt his scratching his nose. Muthu scolded in his native slang.

The housemates were cheering them up by humming tunes and making jokes. Janany seemed tired and had her eyes closed, while Muthu seemed relatively fresher. Looks like Muthu might actually become the first captain of the house.