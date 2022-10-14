Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Nomination Swapping Week 1: GP Muthu, Ram, Azeem & Shanti Are Currently Nominated

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has introduced a nomination pattern in the first week. Whether this will be continued in the further weeks is yet to be seen. For now, it appears that this format would continue.

On the evening of the Grand Launch, housemates were asked to name two contestants each that were the least interactive. Janani, Queency, Nivashini, and Vikraman were the four to be nominated by most people.

The four of them were asked to live outside the house, in the lawn area, where banana-shaped beds were kept for them to sleep in. They were asked to enter the house only during tasks.

The housemates on Day 1 were divided into four clubs - Kitchen, Washroom, Vessels, and Housekeeping, with Shivin, Amudhavanan, Janany, and Kathiravan as the Club Heads respectively.

The nominees were told that within their team they swap someone to get nominated by requesting their respective club head.

The first round of swapping had Janany replacing Ayesha inside the house, Nivashini replacing Ram, Queency replacing Azeem, and Vikraman staying nominated. Vikraman requested his club head Shivin to swap him with ADK, however, she felt that his reasoning was not justified and chose to let him remain nominated.

The second round of swapping had Ayesha replacing GP Muthu inside the house, and Vikraman replacing Shanti inside the house. Ram and Azeem did not request swapping as they felt everyone inside the house as part of their team had done well.

The third round of swapping is expected to be shown in the Friday episode.

Swapping History: Week 1

Vessels Club With Janany As Head

Janany - Ayesha

Ayesha - GP Muthu

GP Muthu - ??

Washroom Club With Amudhavanan As Head

Nivashini - Ram

Ram - No Swap Requested

Ram - ??

Housekeeping Club With Kathiravan As Head

Queency - Azeem

Azeem - No Swap Requested

Azeem - ??

Kitchen Club With Shivin As Head

Vikraman - ADK (Shivin rejected the request)

Vikraman - Shanti

Shanti - ??