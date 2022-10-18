Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Nominations Week Two: Vikraman & Shivin Top The List

Azeem, Maheshwari, Ram, and Dhanalakshmi were not allowed to be nominated as they had been directly nominated for this week's elimination already. GP Muthu as house captain was not allowed to be nominated. Nandhini (Myna) was new to the house and she was also not allowed to be nominated.

Out of the rest of the housemates, Vikraman and Shivin received the majority of votes.

Vikraman:

Ayesha felt that Throughout the week he has been getting the same complaint from the housemates, and he hasn't worked on fixing that yet. Amudhavanan felt that Vikraman doesn't question the things that need to be questioned. But questions random things just to show his presence. Robert Master felt that Vikraman was pretentiously trying to get along with Muthu, after the weekend episode. Sheriina felt that Vikraman skips work a little, and doesn't mingle with the rest of the housemates. Maheshwari felt that he was distinguishing himself from the rest, maybe politically or in some other sense. Azeem also said that Vikraman carries his political identity around too seriously.

Asal Kolaaru, Shanti, Kathiravan, Manikandan, Nandhini, and Gp Muthu also named him for similar reasons.

Shivin:

Ayesha felt that Shivin lives in her own world, and fails to interact with her housemates. Amudhavanan felt that made unnecessary complaints about the washroom club when she was the captain of the kitchen club. ADK felt that Shivin is short-tempered and creates arguments and debates.

Asal Kolaaru, Janani, and Sheriina also named Shivin for similar reasons.

Finally, the following members were nominated for the second week's elimination. This would be the first elimination of the season.

Vikraman, Shivin, Shanti, Queency, Nivashini, Ayesha, Rachita, Sheriina, Azeem, Maheshwari, Ram, and Dhanalakshmi were nominated for this week's elimination.