Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Played Villain In THIS Show? Fans Say ‘Iske Muh Se Gaali Bhi Cute Lagti Hai’

Ankit
Gupta
made
his
TV
debut
with
a
supporting
role
in
Balika
Vadhu
in
2012
and
has
come
a
long
way
in
his
career.
While
he
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Fateh
in
Colors
TV's
hit
show
Udaariyaan
opposite
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
made
him
a
household
name.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Before
Shiv
Thakare,
THIS
Season
12
Contestant
Became
The
Captain
Of
BB
House
Four
Times
His
co-contestants
voted
him
out
of
the
controversial
reality
show
and
his
fans
have
been
missing
seen
on
the
TV
screens
since
then.
It's
been
over
three
weeks
since
he
bid
goodbye
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
however,
his
popularity
is
increasing
with
each
passing
day.
While
the
actor
has
already
bagged
a
new
TV
show,
did
you
know
that
Ankit
Gupta
has
played
a
negative
role
in
a
web
show?
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Bigg
Boss
16:
After
Tejasswi,
Ekta
Kapor
Hints
At
Signing
Another
POPULAR
Contestant
For
A
Project?
Ankit
Gupta’s
Negative
Role
In
Voot’s
‘Illegal’
Well,
we're
talking
about
the
popular
Voot
series
Illegal
-
Justice,
Out
of
Order
starring
Neha
Sharma
in
the
lead
role
of
a
lawyer.
Ankit
Gupta
played
a
grey-shaded
character
named
Neeraj
in
the
series.
The
actor
played
a
supporting
character
in
both
seasons
of
the
show.
Trigger
Warning:
The
video
below
includes
abusive
language
which
may
be
offensive
to
some
viewers.
Ankit
Gupta’s
Video
From
‘Illegal’
Surfaces
A
Reddit
user
recently
posted
a
small
clip
from
Illegal
in
which
Ankit
is
seen
using
cuss
words
in
the
scene.
The
caption
read,
"Ankit
in
parallel
universe." These
days,
every
OTT
show
has
abusive
dialogues,
however,
seeing
Ankit
playing
such
a
role
is
rather
surprising
for
Bigg
Boss
viewers.
We're
saying
so
because
his
off-screen
persona
if
of
a
calm
guy
who
hardly
loses
his
cool.
Well,
this
video
proves
that
he's
not
at
all
scared
of
experimenting
with
his
roles.
Also,
we
would
love
to
see
him
playing
a
character
in
the
zone
of
Sacred
Games
and
Mirzapur.
What
do
you
think?
Ankit
Gupta’s
Fans
Are
Loving
Him
Even
In
This
Avatar
Just
like
us,
even
Bigg
Boss
fans
liked
Ankit
Gupta
in
his
mean
avatar.
They
are
commenting
on
the
video
and
saying
that
the
Udaariiyaan
is
looking
cute
even
in
a
negative
role.
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
wrote,
"Iske
muh
se
toh
gaali
bhi
cute
lagti
hai
hahaha."
Fans
Wish
Ankit
Was
Like
This
In
Bigg
Boss
16
Too
Another
user
commented,
"Wish
he
was
like
this
in
BB.
Might
still
be
there."
A
third
comment
read,
"Ankit
played
villian
in
this
Mad
lawyer
show.
Is
saal
ek
b
ad
nahi
aaya
iska
during
BB."
Ankit
Gupta’s
New
Show
After
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Ankit
is
reuniting
with
his
Udaariyaan
producers
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Menta
for
another
Colors
show
titled
Junooniyatt.
Actress
Neha
Rana
and
Ankit's
BB
16
co-contestant
Gautam
Singh
Vig
are
also
a
part
of
the
much-awaited
show.
DISCLAIMER:
The
particular
article
is
a
compilation
of
thoughts
shared
by
social
media
users
on
the
subject.
Ideas
expressed
do
not
reflect
the
view
of
Filmibeat.