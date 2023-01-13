    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Played Villain In THIS Show? Fans Say ‘Iske Muh Se Gaali Bhi Cute Lagti Hai’

    Did you know Bigg Boss 16 star Ankit Gupta played a negative role in a web series? A social media user posted his video from the show and fans think that even his mean avatar looks cute.
    By
    |
    Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Was A Villain In Voot Illegal

    Ankit Gupta made his TV debut with a supporting role in Balika Vadhu in 2012 and has come a long way in his career. While he rose to fame after playing the lead role of Fateh in Colors TV's hit show Udaariyaan opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 made him a household name.

    Bigg Boss 16: Before Shiv Thakare, THIS Season 12 Contestant Became The Captain Of BB House Four TimesBigg Boss 16: Before Shiv Thakare, THIS Season 12 Contestant Became The Captain Of BB House Four Times

    His co-contestants voted him out of the controversial reality show and his fans have been missing seen on the TV screens since then. It's been over three weeks since he bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, however, his popularity is increasing with each passing day.

    While the actor has already bagged a new TV show, did you know that Ankit Gupta has played a negative role in a web show? Yes, you read that right!

    Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi, Ekta Kapor Hints At Signing Another POPULAR Contestant For A Project?Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi, Ekta Kapor Hints At Signing Another POPULAR Contestant For A Project?

    Ankit Gupta’s Negative Role In Voot’s ‘Illegal’

    Ankit Gupta’s Negative Role In Voot’s ‘Illegal’

    Well, we're talking about the popular Voot series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order starring Neha Sharma in the lead role of a lawyer. Ankit Gupta played a grey-shaded character named Neeraj in the series. The actor played a supporting character in both seasons of the show.

    Trigger Warning: The video below includes abusive language which may be offensive to some viewers.

    Ankit Gupta’s Video From ‘Illegal’ Surfaces

    A Reddit user recently posted a small clip from Illegal in which Ankit is seen using cuss words in the scene. The caption read, "Ankit in parallel universe." These days, every OTT show has abusive dialogues, however, seeing Ankit playing such a role is rather surprising for Bigg Boss viewers. We're saying so because his off-screen persona if of a calm guy who hardly loses his cool. Well, this video proves that he's not at all scared of experimenting with his roles. Also, we would love to see him playing a character in the zone of Sacred Games and Mirzapur. What do you think?

    Ankit Gupta’s Fans Are Loving Him Even In This Avatar

    Ankit Gupta’s Fans Are Loving Him Even In This Avatar

    Just like us, even Bigg Boss fans liked Ankit Gupta in his mean avatar. They are commenting on the video and saying that the Udaariiyaan is looking cute even in a negative role. Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "Iske muh se toh gaali bhi cute lagti hai hahaha."

    Fans Wish Ankit Was Like This In Bigg Boss 16 Too

    Fans Wish Ankit Was Like This In Bigg Boss 16 Too

    Another user commented, "Wish he was like this in BB. Might still be there." A third comment read, "Ankit played villian in this Mad lawyer show. Is saal ek b ad nahi aaya iska during BB."

    Ankit Gupta’s New Show

    Ankit Gupta’s New Show

    After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Ankit is reuniting with his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Menta for another Colors show titled Junooniyatt. Actress Neha Rana and Ankit's BB 16 co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig are also a part of the much-awaited show.

    DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.

    Comments
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X