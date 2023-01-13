Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Played Villain In THIS Show? Fans Say ‘Iske Muh Se Gaali Bhi Cute Lagti Hai’

Ankit Gupta’s Negative Role In Voot’s ‘Illegal’

Well, we're talking about the popular Voot series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order starring Neha Sharma in the lead role of a lawyer. Ankit Gupta played a grey-shaded character named Neeraj in the series. The actor played a supporting character in both seasons of the show.

Trigger Warning: The video below includes abusive language which may be offensive to some viewers.

Ankit Gupta’s Video From ‘Illegal’ Surfaces

A Reddit user recently posted a small clip from Illegal in which Ankit is seen using cuss words in the scene. The caption read, "Ankit in parallel universe." These days, every OTT show has abusive dialogues, however, seeing Ankit playing such a role is rather surprising for Bigg Boss viewers. We're saying so because his off-screen persona if of a calm guy who hardly loses his cool. Well, this video proves that he's not at all scared of experimenting with his roles. Also, we would love to see him playing a character in the zone of Sacred Games and Mirzapur. What do you think?

Ankit Gupta’s Fans Are Loving Him Even In This Avatar

Just like us, even Bigg Boss fans liked Ankit Gupta in his mean avatar. They are commenting on the video and saying that the Udaariiyaan is looking cute even in a negative role. Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "Iske muh se toh gaali bhi cute lagti hai hahaha."

Fans Wish Ankit Was Like This In Bigg Boss 16 Too

Another user commented, "Wish he was like this in BB. Might still be there." A third comment read, "Ankit played villian in this Mad lawyer show. Is saal ek b ad nahi aaya iska during BB."

Ankit Gupta’s New Show

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Ankit is reuniting with his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Menta for another Colors show titled Junooniyatt. Actress Neha Rana and Ankit's BB 16 co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig are also a part of the much-awaited show.