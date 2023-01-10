Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says Tina Datta Is 'Not As Bad As Presented On TV': Vo Thodi...
Bigg Boss 16 family week: Priyanka Choudhary's Yogesh Choudhary said that he realised Tina Datta is not as 'bad as presented on television'. He revealed what he told the Uttaran actress after he entered the BB 16 house.
Shows
|
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:36 [IST]
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Father REFUSE To Come Because Of Tina Datta's Mom?
- EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says Priyanka Diminished Chance Of Being Finalist, Fans Go 'Winner To Wahi Banegi'