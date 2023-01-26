Ankit Gupta To Nimrit: 6 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Who Got BIG Offers Even Before Their Exit
Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor recently appeared on Salman Khan’s show to sign Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. But, she’s not the only BB16 contestant who received a huge offer even before their exit.
After
a
flop
fifteenth
season,
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
last
year
amid
huge
expectations
that
it
is
going
to
be
much
better
than
Bigg
Boss
15.
Well,
that's
what
happened.
Hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
Bigg
Boss
16
saw
many
popular
names
entering
the
house
as
participants.
As
the
show
is
only
three
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale,
only
eight
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
and
Tina
Datta.
Recently,
film
and
TV
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
sign
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
However,
she's
not
the
only
contestant
from
the
current
season
who
got
a
big
project
even
before
leaving
the
BB
house.
From
Ankit
Gupta
to
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
let's
look
at
the
contestants
who
have
received
huge
offers
before
their
exit
from
the
controversial
reality
show.
Even
before
his
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
16
last
month,
speculations
were
already
doing
the
rounds
that
Ankit
Gupta
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
new
show.
Within
a
few
days
after
leaving
the
reality
show,
he
confirmed
the
news
and
even
shot
the
promo.
Titled
Junooniyatt,
the
musical
drama
also
features
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
lead
roles.
It
is
slated
to
premiere
either
on
February
6
or
February
13.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
-
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
There
were
speculations
that
Ekta
Kapoor
is
likely
to
sign
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
for
a
project.
However,
after
auditioning
all
the
contestants,
she
finally
roped
in
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
a
role
in
the
second
installment
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha.
She'll
be
a
part
of
one
of
the
stories
based
on
a
reality
show
similar
to
Bigg
Boss.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
-
Film
&
TV
Show
Offers
Besides
winning
the
MyGlamm
Face
of
the
Season
competition
and
bagging
an
advertisement
with
Shraddha
Kapoor,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
reportedly
has
multiple
projects
in
her
kitty.
Recently,
host
Salman
Khan
hinted
that
he
has
'something'
for
her.
Also,
there
are
speculations
that
she
might
play
the
lead
role
in
Nagain
7.
Not
just
that,
the
latest
reports
also
suggest
that
the
production
house
Eros
International
has
approached
her
team
for
a
film.
Shalin
Bhanot
-
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Remake
(Colors
TV)
Shalin
Bhanot
has
been
grabbing
continuous
eyeballs
thanks
to
her
confusing
equation
with
co-contestant
Tina
Datta.
While
he's
going
through
a
rough
patch
on
the
show,
he
has
reportedly
been
signed
by
Ekta
Kapoor
for
her
upcoming
fairytale
drama
based
on
the
lines
of
Beauty
and
the
Beast.
It'll
premiere
on
Colors
TV.
Tina
Datta
-Telugu
Film
Debut
Tina
Datta,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Uttaran,
has
reportedly
received
an
offer
for
a
big
Telugu
film.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
the
ongoing
buzz,
the
untitled
film
revolves
around
a
couple
who
belongs
to
different
family
backgrounds.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
-
Fiction
Show
Offers
There
are
speculations
that
Naagin
7
makers
are
also
considering
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
for
the
show.
Recently,
her
father
also
revealed
that
she
has
received
many
offers
and
will
decide
after
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
told
ETimes,
"Sumbul
has
received
many
offers
for
fiction
shows
and
only
she
can
decide
what
she
wants
to
do
when
she
steps
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Currently,
she
is
in
the
house
and
I
am
sure
that
she
will
reach
the
finale
and
hopefully
win
the
trophy.
After
she
steps
out,
she
can
decide
what
she
wants
to
do."