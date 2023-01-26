Ankit Gupta To Nimrit: 6 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Who Got BIG Offers Even Before Their Exit

Ankit Gupta - Junooniyatt

Even before his elimination from Bigg Boss 16 last month, speculations were already doing the rounds that Ankit Gupta will be seen playing the lead role in Colors TV's new show. Within a few days after leaving the reality show, he confirmed the news and even shot the promo. Titled Junooniyatt, the musical drama also features Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles. It is slated to premiere either on February 6 or February 13.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

There were speculations that Ekta Kapoor is likely to sign Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for a project. However, after auditioning all the contestants, she finally roped in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a role in the second installment of Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She'll be a part of one of the stories based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - Film & TV Show Offers

Besides winning the MyGlamm Face of the Season competition and bagging an advertisement with Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reportedly has multiple projects in her kitty. Recently, host Salman Khan hinted that he has 'something' for her. Also, there are speculations that she might play the lead role in Nagain 7. Not just that, the latest reports also suggest that the production house Eros International has approached her team for a film.

Shalin Bhanot - Beauty And The Beast Remake (Colors TV)

Shalin Bhanot has been grabbing continuous eyeballs thanks to her confusing equation with co-contestant Tina Datta. While he's going through a rough patch on the show, he has reportedly been signed by Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming fairytale drama based on the lines of Beauty and the Beast. It'll premiere on Colors TV.

Tina Datta -Telugu Film Debut

Tina Datta, who became a household name after playing the lead role in Uttaran, has reportedly received an offer for a big Telugu film. Yes, you read that right! According to the ongoing buzz, the untitled film revolves around a couple who belongs to different family backgrounds.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan - Fiction Show Offers

There are speculations that Naagin 7 makers are also considering Sumbul Touqeer Khan for the show. Recently, her father also revealed that she has received many offers and will decide after Bigg Boss 16. He told ETimes, "Sumbul has received many offers for fiction shows and only she can decide what she wants to do when she steps out of the Bigg Boss house. Currently, she is in the house and I am sure that she will reach the finale and hopefully win the trophy. After she steps out, she can decide what she wants to do."