Anupamaa TWIST: Will Anuj-Shruti Get Married? Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Co-star Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa twist: Just when we assumed that the drama in Rupali Ganguly starter Anupamaa is over, the makers threw a googly and changed the entire plot of the serial. The hit show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes.

Starring Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly in lead roles, Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts since a long time. Rajan Shahi's show has been dominating the numbers game even when other shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss 17 performed well in one week.

WILL ANUJ-SHRUTI GET MARRIED IN ANUPAMAA?

Is Shruti and Anuj's wedding on the cards in Anupama serial? This is the question on everyone's mind, Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to Anuj and Anupama's reunion. While MaAn have been separated, all signs indicate that Shruti will get married to Anuj. Will this mark the end for Anuj and Anupama's relationship?

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star has spilled the beans about the upcoming track, dropping hints about the potential wedding. She confirmed that the wedding track will be showcased in the much-loved show, which airs on Star Plus.

Anupamaa also stars Sukriti Kandpal, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aurra Bhatnagar in key roles. The show airs from Monday to Sunday at 10pm on Star Plus.